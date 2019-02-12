Advanced search

Local groups share in Axmouth Show profits

PUBLISHED: 08:27 27 February 2019

Axmouth Village Hall chairman Graham Mather receives a cheque from Vicki Spence-Thomas, treasurer of the village show committee. Picture: Eileen Mather

More than £1,000 is given away to help local good causes

Another successful Axmouth Village Show has enabled organisers to make donations of more than £1,000 to local causes.

Members of the committee presented a cheque for £500 to Graham Mather, chairman of the village hall committee towards repairs to the building which was recently reopened.

A similar amount was given to Sam Miller to help pay for the maintenance of the village playground.

Profits from last year’s show also enable the group to give £66 to Janet Stansfield to help maintain the village defibrillator and £33.93 to John Crowe towards plant maintenance for the little boat - Harwood – planted with flowers at Coronation Corner on the entrance to the village.

Plans are now well under way for our 2019 village show to be held on Saturday July 27.

A fundraising Spring plant sale, raffle and coffee morning is being held on Monday 6th May 6 at the Village Hall from 10am until 12 noon. Plants beans, flowers, herb, lots of cakes and delicious coffee available.

