Local groups share in Axmouth Show profits

Axmouth Village Hall chairman Graham Mather receives a cheque from Vicki Spence-Thomas, treasurer of the village show committee. Picture: Eileen Mather Archant

More than £1,000 is given away to help local good causes

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another successful Axmouth Village Show has enabled organisers to make donations of more than £1,000 to local causes.

Members of the committee presented a cheque for £500 to Graham Mather, chairman of the village hall committee towards repairs to the building which was recently reopened.

A similar amount was given to Sam Miller to help pay for the maintenance of the village playground.

Profits from last year’s show also enable the group to give £66 to Janet Stansfield to help maintain the village defibrillator and £33.93 to John Crowe towards plant maintenance for the little boat - Harwood – planted with flowers at Coronation Corner on the entrance to the village.

Plans are now well under way for our 2019 village show to be held on Saturday July 27.

A fundraising Spring plant sale, raffle and coffee morning is being held on Monday 6th May 6 at the Village Hall from 10am until 12 noon. Plants beans, flowers, herb, lots of cakes and delicious coffee available.