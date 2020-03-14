Exclusive

Blow for Seaton's high street as Boots UK confirm Marine Place shop will close for good soon

Boots in Seaton will close on March 14. Picture: Google Archant

Seaton's high street has been dealt a blow after national chain Boots announced plans to axe its shop in Marine Place.

The shop closure, taking place on March 14 this year, is part of a huge cost-cutting project rolled out by the firm - which will see more than 200 stores close across the UK.

Boots is one of Britain's biggest retailers, boasting more than 2,400 branches and 62,000 staff members.

A spokesman for Boots UK said: "We continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most.

"We can confirm that we have plans to close our store at Marine Place in Seaton on March 14.

"Alternate pharmacies are available and we have another store in Sidmouth.

"The store team have been made aware of the plans and will be offered jobs at the nearby Boots stores."