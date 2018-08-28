Advanced search

Axminster young farmers’ splash for cash

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 14 January 2019

Axminster Young Farmers' Club members at their Boxing Day swim in Seaton. Picture: Ax YFC

Club’s annual Boxing Day swim at Seaton raises around £200 for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Members of Axminster Young Farmers Club braved the chilly sea for a Boxing Day swim at Seaton – and raised around £200 for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

Organisers have thanked all those who went along to support them on the day.

The club’s next big event is its annual ‘club entertains’ stage show called ‘A Tribute’ which will take place in Axminster Guildhall on Saturday, February 2.

The evening will include a supper of bangers and mash and other entertainment.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start and to book tickets or for more information people should contact the club secretary Chloe Burrough on 07456 401406 Booking in advance is required so organisers know how many diners they need to cater for.

You don’t need to be involved in farming to be a Young Farmer - just someone who appreciates the countryside and enjoys rural life. For more information about joining your nearest Young Farmers’ Club, visit:

https://bit.ly/2SY6Vu4

