Branscombe is what dreams are made of – a village by the sea

Nestled in a valley between Beer and Sidmouth and revelling in being part of a world heritage site -The Jurassic Coast - Branscombe has several claims to fame.

Reputedly the longest village street in England - it seems like it when you turn off the A3052 by the Donkey Sanctuary and meander through the cottages, past the church sitting proudly on the hill, the working forge and through the heart of the village - blessed with good pubs, village shop and post office and on to the beach.

The National Trust keeps guard on the coastline and the South West Coast Path passing along the cliffs, where views from Start Point to Portland Bill can be seen on a clear day.

A little oasis of unspoilt Devon hiding in the folds of the hills unseen other than by those willing to explore beyond the well-trodden pathways.

So who lives in Branscombe?

As with many seaside villages there are some second homes, but not that many. There is a thriving community within the village that does benefit economically from the tourist trade enjoying the village and beach-side amenities and what a great place to slow down and retire.

And yet over the hill, the bustling Regency town of Sidmouth offers everything from Waitrose, garden centres, cricket and all the essential social, professional and domestic requirements.

The energetic may find the undulating walk along the coast path via Salcombe Regis invigorating, if a little hard on the legs - and then return home by bus.

Few houses come to the market in the village. People tend to stay once they arrive or have been generational residents. As always however, there are a few options:

Edge House sits high above the village with long rural views through the valley to the sea. A spacious four bedroom family home with separate wing suitable for extended family and south facing terraces and gardens. Whilst in a very peaceful rural setting, it's in a very accessible position. Drew Pearce are the selling agents (01392 201748).

Newhaven Farm is tucked away down a long private road. A wonderful equestrian/residential farm with modern four bedroom farmhouse with annexe and extensive adaptable modern farm buildings. Sitting in 65 acres of Grade 3 land with a mix of woodland the selling agents, Humberts (01404 42456) consider this to be truly one-off opportunity in East Devon

You could say Branscombe is what dreams are made of - a village by the sea- somewhere to put down roots - to make it home - 'it's all about coming home'.

