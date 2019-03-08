Brassed Off to be stage in Axminster - auditions to be held in December

Members of Lyme Regis Town Band (pictured here in 2017) will be performing in Brassed Off. Picture: Lyme Regis Town Band Archant

Axminster Drama Club will be working with Lyme Regis Town Band to stage Brassed Off in 2020.

Axminster Drama Club is getting ready for its production of Brassed Off, which is due to be staged in June next year.

The group will be holding a read-through of the script later this month, and auditions in early December.

The production will see the drama club working alongside Lyme Regis Town Band, which will be providing the music that is a fundamental part of the show.

A spokesman for the group said: "The play is set in 1994, 10 years after the miners strike, led by Arthur Scargill, in an attempt to stop Colliery closures.

"Opposition to the strike was led by the Conservative government, with Margaret Thatcher wanting to reduce the power of the unions

"Now there is a comprehensive programme of pit closures under way, and in the village of Grimley, the conductor of the colliery band is trying to maintain the morale of his musicians when their local coal mine is threatened with closure.

"The play takes place in Danny's memory. He was eight when the action took place, and he is recalling it with hindsight."

The characters include a range of male and female parts, including some for younger performers and there would also be some non-speaking roles.

The group is looking for five women and seven men, as well as a young boy aged 8-12, and a small company as townsfolk/children.

The spokesman added that performers who can't play instruments will be miming, so will be working with Lyme Regis Town Band to achieve an authentic performance.

Brassed Off is due to be staged at the Guildhall, in Axminster, from Thursday, June 25 to Saturday, June 27.

The read-through is due to be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 7.30pm, at the club's headquarters, The Plaza, behind the Guildhall, in West Street, Axminster.

The auditions will be staged a week later, on Tuesday, December 3, at the same time and venue.

For further information, please email either Eileen at stuarteileen@hotmail.com or Carol at carol.shute@hotmail.co.uk