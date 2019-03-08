Advanced search

'Casualty' saved in dramatic water tower rescue in Broadclyst

PUBLISHED: 12:45 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 01 October 2019

A rescue exercise was carried out at a water tower in Broadclyst. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

A dramatic rescue was staged at a water tower in Broadclyst as firefighters carried out a service training exercise.

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) crew from Devon and Somerset Fire utilised the 16 metre tall disused structure, owned by South West Water (SWW) to save a 'casualty' at its top.

The scenario was an unconscious casualty who was suspended in a harness within the tower and needed to be rescued

The tower was dark, restricted and very warm due to being closed up and in the summer sunshine. USAR successfully and safely lowered the casualty to the awaiting medics, without further injury or suffering to the casualty.

Jason Harvey, of SWW, said: "Buildings of this nature are few and far between so we were delighted to be able to offer Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service the opportunity to use our site for this training exercise.

"This is a good example of how we work with our strategic partners, particularly in the context of emergency response."

