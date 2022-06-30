Neighbourhood plan launched for Broadclyst

A new neighbourhood plan for Broadclyst has been submitted to East Devon District Council, (EDDC).

Residents, business owners and visitors to the area have until September 8 to have their say on the neighbourhood plan.

The plan, put forward by Broadclyst Parish Council, includes three sites for housing schemes, three areas for regeneration, for commercial uses, one site for a new community sports hub and five areas for local green space.

An EDDC spokesperson said: "The plan acknowledges the on-going changes in the parish and seeks to support the area to thrive and meet the needs of all residents, whilst protecting what makes it special and stepping up to tackle the challenges posed by climate change.

"The document contains a number of policies, which includes being supportive of self-builds, affordable housing, small-scale workspaces, sustainable tourism developments, energy efficient design, and improvements to active and green travel."

EDDC is now formally required to hold a consultation on the Broadclyst Parish Neighbourhood Plan before it goes to an independent examiner – if they decide it meets a series of ‘basic conditions’, a local community referendum will be held as soon as possible..

Full details can be found here - https://eastdevon.gov.uk/news/2022/06/broadclyst-neighbourhood-plan-subject-to-further-consultation/

Anyone can comment via email to planningpolicy@eastdevon.gov.uk or post their responses to Angela King, Planning Policy Team, East Devon District Council.