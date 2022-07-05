Church recital at Broadhembury

St Andrews Church, Boradhembury will host the church recital on July 10. - Credit: Google.

The village of Broadhembury is having a recital day at the St Andrews Church on Sunday, July 10, from 3pm.

A recital of music by Purcell, Handel, Mendelssohn and Walton. Andrew Millington, former Director of Music at Exeter Cathedral, and Martin Shaw, Bishop and baritone singer among other performers.

The programme has a royal theme, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We aim to utilise the space and acoustics the Church provides, and encourage people to spend time in the church for contemplation.

"St Andrew’s, a beautiful Grade 1 listed Church, an architectural gem , with a superb organ and sanctuary, stained glass windows and spectacular ceiling."

The recital will be followed by quality wine and canapes. All profits go towards upgrading the ropes in the bell tower. A team of bellringers now provides regular ringing in the village, after many years of silence.

The event is being held to promote use of St Andrews Church outside of religious services.

Tickets are £10 each, for more information and to book call Jo Symonds on 01404 849039 or email jls@cmail.co.uk.

Parking available in the Broadhembury Memorial Hall car park. Concessions available.