New bar will open in Honiton tonight

The team at Bruv's Bar, in Honiton. Picture: Lauren Hagon Archant

A Honiton bar will open tonight - just a month after its name was revealed.

Bruv's Bar, in High Street, held a soft launch event on September 19 ahead of its official launch tonight (Friday).

The establishment is run by the Hagon family, and the name echoes 'Bruv' the regional dialect of Essex-born dad Jim Hagon.

His daughter-in-law, Lauren, said: "We have taken 102 Bar over as a new bar - it has been completely remodelled.

"Last night we opened exclusively for our friends and family to celebrate all the hard work that has gone into renovating the bar over the last few months.

"We had such a brilliant night, the drinks were flowing and the juke box was pumping.

"We look forward to opening to everyone at our launch party tonight at 7pm."