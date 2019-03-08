Advanced search

Digital Decoded

New bar will open in Honiton tonight

PUBLISHED: 14:34 20 September 2019

The team at Bruv's Bar, in Honiton. Picture: Lauren Hagon

The team at Bruv's Bar, in Honiton. Picture: Lauren Hagon

Archant

A Honiton bar will open tonight - just a month after its name was revealed.

Bruv's Bar, in High Street, held a soft launch event on September 19 ahead of its official launch tonight (Friday).

The establishment is run by the Hagon family, and the name echoes 'Bruv' the regional dialect of Essex-born dad Jim Hagon.

His daughter-in-law, Lauren, said: "We have taken 102 Bar over as a new bar - it has been completely remodelled.

"Last night we opened exclusively for our friends and family to celebrate all the hard work that has gone into renovating the bar over the last few months.

"We had such a brilliant night, the drinks were flowing and the juke box was pumping.

"We look forward to opening to everyone at our launch party tonight at 7pm."

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial property through the night

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial property through the night

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Speedway: Somerset Rebels ready to host Best Pairs

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Climate change protest at Axminster

Climate change protesters outside the Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Global climate strike live: updates as protests held across Devon

Global climate change group for Exmouth on their way to Exeter. Ref exe 38 19TI 0712. Picture: Terry Ife

Football latest - local teams in Saturday cup and league action

Football on pitch

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Rouse and Clarke

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists