Theatre group’s act of generosity to Hospiscare

Writer and producer of the shows, Sue Cade. Picture: Matt Austin Matt Austin Images 2013

An East Devon theatre group has boosted Hospiscare with a surprise donation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The windfall came 12 years after the curtain fell on the last performance by Buckerell Amateur Theatre Society (BATS), when the group realised it still had £300 sitting in its bank account.

Aware that Exeter and East Devon Hospiscare was facing a serious cash shortfall because of the coronavirus lockdown, BATS decided to donate the money.

The group had produced three shows, written, directed and performed by villagers. The final production, Beam Me Up Dotty, was a concoction of popular science fiction genres including Star Trek, Star Wars, Dr Who, Flash Gordon and Lost In Space.

After each production BATS donated most of the profits from the bar and ticket sales to local charities, keeping a little money aside for the next show.

This was the forgotten £300 that was unspent when the run of shows ended.

Writer and producer of the shows, Sue Cade said: “We had so much fun with the shows and hoped to do more, but sometimes time runs away with you.

“Twelve years on we decided it was time to close the BATS bank account - and realised there was over £300 in there.

“We’re delighted to donate this to our local charity Hospiscare, as we are aware that so many fundraising events have been impacted.”

Hospiscare’s community fundraiser, Toni Hiscocks said: “This is a lovely gesture - thank you so very much to the BATS.

“The coronavirus pandemic has drastically affected our fundraising efforts – all 20 of our charity shops forced to close and our fundraising events and public-facing activities cancelled.

“We have predicted a loss of over £1 million every three months until we can hopefully return to our normal levels of activity.

“The full impact of the pandemic on our fundraising remains unknown.

“We need our community’s support now more than ever to help our charity survive and ensure that we continue providing vital, specialist care for people living with a terminal illness in the heart of Devon.”

Anyone who has a fundraising idea and would like to find out how Hospiscare’s community fundraisers can help can contact them on 01392 688020.