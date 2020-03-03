Advanced search

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

PUBLISHED: 14:12 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 03 March 2020

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Burglars stole an estimated £20,000 worth of jewellery after staging a night-time raid on a Honiton antiques shop.

The sliding doors of Fountain Antiques were broken open between Friday and Sunday evening (February 28 - March 1) before the inside of the shop was gutted.

Thieves took a safe containing £1,000 and thousands of pounds worth of jewellery - including gold and silver necklaces and diamond and ruby rings.

Paul Henshaw, one of three partners at Fountain Antiques, said the stolen goods are worth between £15,000 and £20,000.

The raid will be particularly damaging to traders, who pay rent to display and sell their wares at Fountain Antiques.

Mr Henshaw said: "One of the partners got to the shop on Monday morning and noticed the sliding door locks had been busted off. They went inside and they had ripped the safe out and emptied four main cabinets holding gold and silver."

Mr Henshaw said the downstairs CCTV cameras at the shop were disabled by the offenders. They were not picked up by any other cameras inside the premises because they did not venture upstairs.

He said the cabinets were 'prised' open and emptied of their contents. Items taken include Danish silver, silver trinket boxes and a quantity of gold and silver necklaces.

The cabinet locks will need to be replaced due the damage they sustained during the burglary.

He said: "One trader calculated they lost £6,000, while another estimated a lot more."

Mr Henshaw believes the raid was likely pre-determined due to efficiency of the burglars.

He added: "They knew where the safe was and they did not go for the cabinets near the windows at the front of the shop.

"It was quite calculated and well executed.

"We are not going to let it affect us - we are back up and trading.

"We want to thank everyone for their support, we are really grateful for that.

"If anyone sees any sinister activity near the rear of the shop, or is offered anything, please call the police."

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Any witnesses or people with information should call 101 quoting CR/018649/20."

