Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police. Archant

Cash and jewellery were swiped from a Honiton home after thieves broke through a window.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An investigation has been launched by police following the incident, which happened in Northcote Hill between 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 12 and 2.30pm on Thursday, February 14.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Entry was gained by forcing a window. Cash and jewellery was stolen.

“Please be vigilant, please report any suspicious persons or vehicles and make a note of descriptions and registrations.

“If you have any information or CCTV in the area please phone 101 quoting crime CR/13771/19.”