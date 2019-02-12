Advanced search

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

PUBLISHED: 15:42 25 February 2019

Cash and jewellery were swiped from a Honiton home after thieves broke through a window.

An investigation has been launched by police following the incident, which happened in Northcote Hill between 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 12 and 2.30pm on Thursday, February 14.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Entry was gained by forcing a window. Cash and jewellery was stolen.

“Please be vigilant, please report any suspicious persons or vehicles and make a note of descriptions and registrations.

“If you have any information or CCTV in the area please phone 101 quoting crime CR/13771/19.”

