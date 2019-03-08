Honiton FC raided by burglars - a fortnight after break-in at other East Devon football club

Burglars have struck at a second East Devon football club in the space of a fortnight.

Honiton FC was targeted on Saturday (September 7) between 10pm and 8.15am the next day.

Thieves forced a door before stealing a quantity of cash and alcohol.

Police have began a search for witnesses and ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the club to contact them via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/081469/19.

The break-in happened two weeks after another football club in Devon was hit by burglars.

Cash and alcohol was swiped from Beer FC's clubhouse between 9pm on Sunday, August 25, and 9am on Monday, August 26.

A spokesman said: "They took a safe containing a quantity of cash and 10 bottles of spirits (gin, vodka and whiskey)."

The crime reference number for the break-in at Beer FC is CR/077270/19.