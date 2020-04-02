Advanced search

Burrow Farm Gardens closed to the public

PUBLISHED: 07:01 03 April 2020

Dalwood garden designer Mary Benger. Picture: Sally Newcomb SNimages.co.uk

Dalwood garden designer Mary Benger. Picture: Sally Newcomb SNimages.co.uk

Sally Newcomb

Acclaimed Burrow Farm Gardens at Dalwood is closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The stunning 13-acre site was due to open for the new season yesterday (Wednesday, April 1) with hundreds of visitors expected over the coming weeks to admire the spring blooms, shrubs and trees.

The gardens’ extensive nursery is also closed to visitors but owner Mary Benger and her team are now offering to sell plants on line and deliver them to people.

Her grandson Michael Pritchard said: “We normally sell a lot of plants at this time of year and we are fully stocked. So we thought we would offer them to buy on line.”

To obtain a list of plants available send your name and contact details via e mail to: enquiries@burrowfarmgardens.co.uk

Around half a dozen people are employed at the gardens, which usually remain open until October.

Mr Pritchard said no one had been made redundant, although a couple of part-time workers had been put on furlough.

