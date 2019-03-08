Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown Archant

Burrow Farm Gardens will again host the popular annual event

Burrow Farm Gardens, near Axminster, will host the Devon Hardy Plant Society's Charity Summer Fair on

Sunday (June 16) from 10am to 3pm.

It is an opportunity to choose from a large selection of shrubs, climbers, roses, perennials and alpines, all grown in the South West.

On offer will be some interesting and unusual plants along with expert advice from nurserymen who know how to grow them. In all 11 nurseries will be represented and there will be a Devon Hardy Plant Society members' stall.

Coffee, snacks, cream teas and light lunches are available from Burrow Farm tea rooms and the beautiful 13 acre gardens are open until 6pm. The cost to attend the plant fair is £1, with discounted garden entry of adults £7 and children £1

Jenny Harding of Entwood Farm Plants, near Lyme Regis, grower of hardy perennials, will have a stall at the fair. She said: "Plant fairs are great for finding the kind of plants you won't see in many garden centres, at reasonable prices and with the added bonus of expert advice thrown in. With lots of small, often family run nurseries like ours, there's always a great selection for everyone."