Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

PUBLISHED: 12:40 10 June 2019

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Archant

Burrow Farm Gardens will again host the popular annual event

Burrow Farm Gardens, near Axminster, will host the Devon Hardy Plant Society's Charity Summer Fair on

Sunday (June 16) from 10am to 3pm.

It is an opportunity to choose from a large selection of shrubs, climbers, roses, perennials and alpines, all grown in the South West.

On offer will be some interesting and unusual plants along with expert advice from nurserymen who know how to grow them. In all 11 nurseries will be represented and there will be a Devon Hardy Plant Society members' stall.

Coffee, snacks, cream teas and light lunches are available from Burrow Farm tea rooms and the beautiful 13 acre gardens are open until 6pm. The cost to attend the plant fair is £1, with discounted garden entry of adults £7 and children £1

Jenny Harding of Entwood Farm Plants, near Lyme Regis, grower of hardy perennials, will have a stall at the fair. She said: "Plant fairs are great for finding the kind of plants you won't see in many garden centres, at reasonable prices and with the added bonus of expert advice thrown in. With lots of small, often family run nurseries like ours, there's always a great selection for everyone."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Will Queen Caligula defeat Snow White in Honiton pantomime?

Jeff Hutchinson - Dame Dolly Dumpling, Andrew Pottinger - Stinkwort, Kayley Docherty - Snow White, Lou Pottinger - Bogwort, Sally Cregan - Queen Caligula. Picture: Lewis Law

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Lyme pair take on a Mighty Hike

Liz Broome and Alice Williams. Picture MCS

Cranbrook runners in early June action

Members of the Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - at the Teignmouth Parkrun. Picture MAGGIE GELLERSJO

Community projects share £75,000 funding

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Will Queen Caligula defeat Snow White in Honiton pantomime?

Jeff Hutchinson - Dame Dolly Dumpling, Andrew Pottinger - Stinkwort, Kayley Docherty - Snow White, Lou Pottinger - Bogwort, Sally Cregan - Queen Caligula. Picture: Lewis Law

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Lyme pair take on a Mighty Hike

Liz Broome and Alice Williams. Picture MCS

Cranbrook runners in early June action

Members of the Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - at the Teignmouth Parkrun. Picture MAGGIE GELLERSJO

Community projects share £75,000 funding

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

MP visits Marshwood Primary School

Sir Oliver Letwin with Marshwood pupils. Picture Claire Pooley

Lyme Regis Medal joy for Brian Rees

Golf club and ball

Cranbrook runners in early June action

Members of the Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - at the Teignmouth Parkrun. Picture MAGGIE GELLERSJO

Families enjoy gallery’s garden party which marks launch of interactive ‘Paper Play’ exhibition

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists