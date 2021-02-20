Published: 9:30 AM February 20, 2021

A new set of grants is being made available to help East Devon businesses hit hard by lockdown restrictions.

This second round of the Additional Restrictions Grant is for businesses with fixed costs from any sector which have been severely financially affected by the latest lockdown. It is not for those businesses which are able to claim the Local Restrictions Support Grant (Closed) Addendum.

To be eligible for ARG2, businesses that do not pay business rates must have been legally required to close between January 5 and February 15, 2021 or any businesses not legally required to close that can demonstrate a 30 per cent drop in turnover and can prove fixed costs of at least £250 per month.

East Devon District Council says it has streamlined business grant applications for ARG2. Businesses which previously received an ARG1 payment for national restrictions from November 5 to December 2 will automatically receive an access code to use when completing the short form. The ARG2 is due to close to applications at 5pm on Thursday, March 11.

Councillor Paul Hayward, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for economy and assets, said: “As we await details of how the current national restrictions will be eased, I would urge anyone whose business has been significantly affected by the national restrictions January 5 to February 15 to check their eligibility for the Additional Restrictions Grant and submit an application accordingly.

“This funding is provided to try and alleviate some of the financial pressure on businesses where their trade has been adversely impacted for this period and yet still have fixed costs to meet or which were required to close and don’t pay business rates. Unlike for other grant schemes, this support is not limited to specific sectors. If you feel that you meet the criteria please don’t delay – apply as soon as you can.

Please see information about grant values and details of all grants available at eastdevon.gov.uk/business-grants.

Businesses are asked by East Devon District Council to be patient while grant applications are processed, due to the huge surge in demand.