News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News > Business

Devon's cheapest supermarket revealed

person

Paul Jones

Published: 11:07 AM March 21, 2022
Aldi in Honiton

Aldi in Honiton - Credit: Google Street View

Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket in Devon in a new survey.

The budget chain, which has branches in Honiton, Cullompton and Exeter, came out top in an independent price-comparison survey by trade magazine The Grocer.

Aldi came out on top when a basket of 33 everyday items were compared by the magazine, offering the lowest price for 26 products.

The Grocer analysis showed the 'big four' supermarkets - Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Asda - are £9.88 (19%) more expensive than Aldi for the basket, while its most expensive rival Waitrose was £26.91 (52%) more expensive.

It also found that shoppers in Devon are £12.90 – or 25% – worse off shopping at Tesco than at Aldi on the basket of items.

The news comes after Aldi was named the cheapest supermarket of the year in the UK by consumer champion Which?.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: "The cost of their weekly shop is more important than ever for many people right now, and it’s great that an independent price comparison has once again recognised that Aldi won’t be beaten on price.

Most Read

  1. 1 Axminster man jailed for sexually abusing three-year-old girl
  2. 2 Man injured in 'serious' road accident near Honiton
  3. 3 Axminster pub awarded for serving the best beer in East Devon
  1. 4 Property of the Week: April Cottage, Colyton
  2. 5 Axminster's River Cottage Kitchen relocates from town centre to farm
  3. 6 Livestock collection point to open despite traffic concerns
  4. 7 Devon's cheapest supermarket revealed
  5. 8 Revenge attacker jailed after fracturing man's skull
  6. 9 Stalking victim used hidden camera to film naked sex pest
  7. 10 Honiton's new town councillors outline their aims

"We are the lowest priced supermarket in Britain and our customers always pay less for their shop with Aldi, which is also why we were named Cheapest Supermarket of the Year by consumer champion Which?."

Honiton News

Don't Miss

An illustrative layout of the proposed development in Cranbrook

Plan revealed for 1,400 new homes, school and traveller pitches in...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Police appeal for witnesses after caravan arson

Philippa Davies

person
Two bedroom cottage for sale in Branscombe near Sidmouth

Property of the Week: Winter's Tale Cottage, Bulstone, Branscombe

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Dr Paul Johnson, clinical chair of the NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group

Second Covid booster jabs to be offered in Devon

Ollie Heptinstall, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon