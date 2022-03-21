Devon's cheapest supermarket revealed

Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket in Devon in a new survey.

The budget chain, which has branches in Honiton, Cullompton and Exeter, came out top in an independent price-comparison survey by trade magazine The Grocer.

Aldi came out on top when a basket of 33 everyday items were compared by the magazine, offering the lowest price for 26 products.

The Grocer analysis showed the 'big four' supermarkets - Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Asda - are £9.88 (19%) more expensive than Aldi for the basket, while its most expensive rival Waitrose was £26.91 (52%) more expensive.

It also found that shoppers in Devon are £12.90 – or 25% – worse off shopping at Tesco than at Aldi on the basket of items.

The news comes after Aldi was named the cheapest supermarket of the year in the UK by consumer champion Which?.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: "The cost of their weekly shop is more important than ever for many people right now, and it’s great that an independent price comparison has once again recognised that Aldi won’t be beaten on price.

"We are the lowest priced supermarket in Britain and our customers always pay less for their shop with Aldi, which is also why we were named Cheapest Supermarket of the Year by consumer champion Which?."