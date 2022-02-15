Toy shop with a difference opening in Axminster

The shop will sell lovingly-restored toys in a bid to cut waste - Credit: No Toy Left Behind

A unique new community shop in Axminster will give used children's toys a second chance.

No Toy Left Behind, which is set to open in the town's Pippins Community Centre next Thursday (February 25), will sell lovingly-restored preloved toys.

And it is planning special events on the opening, including storytelling, upcycling activities and more.

Kickstarted by a successful crowdfunding campaign, the not-for-profit environmental initiative aims to decrease waste by saving toys from landfill and inspiring the local community to buy second-hand rather than new.

The launch event runs from 1pm until 4pm, with the official ribbon cutting at 1.15pm.

In addition, there will be story time with local children's environmental author Emily Hobson-Martin, a screening of the environmental short animation The Story of Stuff, a fun upcycling art project and an update from Catherine Causley, East Devon District Council's climate change officer, on Net-Zero Devon.

According to the UN Environment Programme, the production of toys is the 'most plastic intensive industry in the world', with around 90% of all toys made using plastic.

And No Toy Left Behind founder and environmental activist, Beth Steele, said the shop aims to showcase how buying second-hand toys can help reduce that environmental impact - and also help save families money.

"Having spent several months painstakingly cleaning and refurbishing over 20 wheelie bins worth of donated toys, we're excited to be finally opening our shop to the community," she said.

"No Toy Left Behind aims to help the planet by reducing waste and manufacturing demand.

"We hope to demonstrate that we don't need to buy new, and get our community thinking about the environmental impact of their purchasing choices."

No Toy Left Behind is opening in Pippins Community Centre in Axminster. The shop will be run entirely by volunteers and open from 1pm until 4pm every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the shop, and to donate to the cause, log on to www.notoyleftbehind.com.