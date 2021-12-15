News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News > Business

February pay rise for Aldi supermarket workers

person

Paul Jones

Published: 1:57 PM December 15, 2021
Aldi worker

Staff will see their pay increase from February 1, 2022 - Credit: Aldi

Workers at Aldi can expect a bump in their pay packets from next February.

Staff at the supermarket giant, which has a store at Honiton as well as in nearby Topsham, will receive a raise from February 1, 2022.  

The move will see all store assistants paid at least £10.10 an hour nationally and £11.55 for those inside the M25, meaning the new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage levels. 

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “The commitment and enthusiasm of our colleagues has driven our success over many years, particularly during the last 18 months.

“We want to ensure our colleagues are always fully rewarded for their amazing work. 

"These new rates, together with the fact that we are the only supermarket to pay colleagues for breaks taken during their shifts, means we continue to offer the best pay in the supermarket sector.”

Aldi now has more than 950 stores throughout the UK and recently pledged to invest £1.3 billion over the next two years (2022-2023).

Most Read

  1. 1 Farmers pose naked in East Devon sites for charity calendar
  2. 2 'Protect our health, or you won't have an economic recovery'
  3. 3 Walk-in appointments at Exeter Covid vaccination centre put on hold
  1. 4 'The right hand doesn't know what the right-wing hand is doing'
  2. 5 Honiton pick up three vital points on a contentious afternoon
  3. 6 Pupils put on their mighty moustaches for Movember
  4. 7 Sweet Black Angels frontman releases solo Christmas single
  5. 8 Health workers needed as £20 million hospital revamp continues: See video of how it will look
  6. 9 Man from Seaton dies after crash on Friday
  7. 10 Walkers mince pie crisps among items recalled after safety concerns
Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East Devon

The East Devon town being labelled a success despite the lack of a town...

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
Axminster

Axminster gymnasts bounce back from Covid closure

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in

Proposed council tax rise for ‘visible and positive projects’ for Honiton

Philippa Davies

person
Simon Jupp with Leigh Mansfield of Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust

Opinion

MP: 'I can't support Covid measures that don't appear to have worked...

Simon Jupp

person