February pay rise for Aldi supermarket workers

Staff will see their pay increase from February 1, 2022 - Credit: Aldi

Workers at Aldi can expect a bump in their pay packets from next February.

Staff at the supermarket giant, which has a store at Honiton as well as in nearby Topsham, will receive a raise from February 1, 2022.

The move will see all store assistants paid at least £10.10 an hour nationally and £11.55 for those inside the M25, meaning the new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage levels.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “The commitment and enthusiasm of our colleagues has driven our success over many years, particularly during the last 18 months.

“We want to ensure our colleagues are always fully rewarded for their amazing work.

"These new rates, together with the fact that we are the only supermarket to pay colleagues for breaks taken during their shifts, means we continue to offer the best pay in the supermarket sector.”

Aldi now has more than 950 stores throughout the UK and recently pledged to invest £1.3 billion over the next two years (2022-2023).