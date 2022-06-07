A round up of what the Honiton carers have been up to lately

Honiton Carers have enjoyed a rather busy time lately starting off with a stall at Trips Volunteering4all Craft Fair.

Honiton Carers at Volunteering4All craft fair. - Credit: Winne Cameron

The footfall was excellent and a busy morning was enjoyed selling bespoke crafts and jubilee bunting, hand-made and donated by volunteer Sharron Smith. The following day they attended Honiton Bowling Club open day. Where they were treated to a lovely taster session which was great fun. Sue and her colleagues really looked after them and were even treated to a cuppa & chat, before we left for home. Some of the carers were immediately hooked and signed up for further coaching and a possible membership in the future.

The Honiton carers enjoying tea and cake. - Credit: Winne Cameron.

On Wednesday 1st June, 36 carers went to Burrow Farm Gardens to enjoy a sunny afternoon walking around the stunning gardens. The staff were extremely welcoming, supportive and friendly.

The next day they visited the Beehive to watch the Happy Days Jubilee celebration show which was full of both glamour & fun, and took us right through from the 40s to date. This is the second time we have seen one of the Happy Days shows and we will definitely be back for more. Very, very enjoyable indeed.

Honiton Carers jubilee fair. - Credit: Winne Cameron.

The Honiton Carers group were offered a stall at the Jubilee Market on Saturday, June 4 and set up in Northcote Lane at 7.30am. a spokesperson for Honiton Carrs said: "The weather was not good in fact it was bitterly cold with a very high wind, but stuck it out to the end and ended up having a wonderful time with an excellent result. Honiton Carers would like to thank the community for supporting us both at the Trip Volunteering4all Fair and at the Jubilee Market. We really appreciate all the community support we receive and would also like to thank our wonderful volunteers who have been available at every one of the above activities. You are all heroes and we could never do what we do without you all."

More activities coming up this month including Carers week, which, this year commences Monday, June 6 with lots of activities laid on for unpaid carers both by Devon Carers & Carers UK

The Honiton Carers playing bowls. - Credit: Winne Cameron.

Honiton Carers are meeting at The Methodist Church hall on Wednesday, June 8 at 2pm for a training session of Moving & Handling with Coldwell Training Company.

If you are a carer and would like to join Honiton Carers, please get in touch. See the Honiton Carers website for more details and other events.