Butcher's bike sells for more than £200 at Honiton auction

Liz Chilcott shows off the butchers bike which went under the hammer in Honiton. Picture: Sue Cade Archant

A butcher's bike that featured on the front page of the Herald was snapped up at Chilcotts November auction as a gift - for a butcher.

The photograph of the bike being ridden by Liz Chilcott was seen by local resident Elaine Williams, who immediately decided to buy it for her partner, Mark Urquhart.

Mr Williams is the proprietor of West Country Butchers, basedin Chard. He has been established for two years after buying the business from Shaun Viney of Complete Meats.

Mr Williams runs a traditional butcher's shop, offering personal service to customers and traditional cuts of prime quality locally sourced meat.

In line with modern expectations there is also a deli counter.

Liz Chilcott said: "Elaine thought it would be a lovely surprise for Mark because he likes collecting butchers' memorabilia for the shop.

"She also said that because Mark works so hard during the day and then comes home at night and does the paperwork, she thought he deserved a treat."

Mrs Williams hid the Midweek Herald from Mr Williams all week and on the sale day bid for the bike using the phone.

She was unfamiliar with the auction process so Liz Chilcott explained to her how to bid over the phone.

To her delight, Mrs Williams was successful in securing the bike. A few days later she took Mr Williams along to the Chilcotts saleroom - he had no idea why he was there.

The team at Chilcotts were in on the surprise and excited to witness his reaction.

When the bike was revealed, Mr Williams said that when he was about 14, he had a job delivering meat around Honiton for Les Collins of Ayres Butchers in New Street on a very similar bike. He added that it was very hard cycling.

Mr Williams announced that he will keep the Derrick Hunt name plate as it is on the bike in honour of its previous owner.

The vintage 1930s bike was once used by a family-run butcher's shop in Topsham to deliver orders, before its practicality was made redundant with the advent of van deliveries in the 1950s.

Mr Williams hopes the family of the butcher that owned it will be pleased that it has gone to another local, traditional butchers. The bike sold for £264 including buyer's premium.