Night to forget for the Tories as they lose both by elections
- Credit: PA
It's been a disastrous night for the Conservatives as the Lib Dems won the Tiverton and Honiton by-election and Labour won in the Wakefield by-election.
Simon Lightwood, from the Labour party, won the Wakefield seat with 13,166 votes, leaving him with a majority of 17.9 per cent meaning he will now represent West Yorkshire in the House of Commons.
Second place in the Wakefield by-election was Conservative candidate Naddem Ahmed with 8,241 votes and third place was Independent candidate Akef Akbur with 2,090 votes.
The turnout was 39.09 per cent, lower than the Tiverton and Honiton by-election, which had a turnout of over 51 per cent, with 27,205 ballots cast out of an electorate of 69,601.
The result was announced at around 4am, the same as the Tiverton and Honiton by-election last night (Thursday, June 23). Liberal Democrat candidate, Rich Foord won the seat with 22,537 votes.
The Wakefield by-election was triggered after the resignation of Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who quit after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
The seat had been represented by Labour since 1932, but was taken by Mr Khan in Boris Johnson's 2019 landslide general election win.
Speaking after the result, Mr Lightwood addressed the prime minister, in the same way as Richard Foord, saying: "Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated, your government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country."
He told Sky News: "I think people are absolutely tired of the lies and deceit we've seen from the prime minister and they're demanding change and tonight is the demonstration of that."