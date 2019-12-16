Mayor calls for punishment after graffiti tags spring up in Honiton's high street

Graffiti tags sprayed on buildings in Honiton. Picture: Robin Farrant Archant

Graffiti tags which have popped up in Honiton have been blasted as 'totally unacceptable' by the town's mayor.

Councillor John said the graffiti tags - one sprayed on the side of a Honiton bank - can be pricey to tackle.

He said: "I find graffiti totally unacceptable and it costs a lot of money to remove - money which could be better spent elsewhere.

"I hope that they (offenders) are caught and severely punished, as they are defacing public property."

The tags were spotted by former police Robin Farrant, who told the Herald he hopes the issue is dealt with quickly. Mr Farrant said: "I hope Honiton doesn't become complacent with this type of crime, especially as in my experience graffiti rarely gets repeated at the very same spot if immediately removed.

"Graffiti tags can also give the impression to shoppers that the town isn't cared for as well as it could be."

Graffiti can be reported to East Devon District Council.