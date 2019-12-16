Advanced search

Mayor calls for punishment after graffiti tags spring up in Honiton's high street

PUBLISHED: 16:49 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 16 December 2019

Graffiti tags sprayed on buildings in Honiton. Picture: Robin Farrant

Graffiti tags sprayed on buildings in Honiton. Picture: Robin Farrant

Archant

Graffiti tags which have popped up in Honiton have been blasted as 'totally unacceptable' by the town's mayor.

Graffiti tags sprayed on buildings in Honiton. Picture: Robin FarrantGraffiti tags sprayed on buildings in Honiton. Picture: Robin Farrant

Councillor John said the graffiti tags - one sprayed on the side of a Honiton bank - can be pricey to tackle.

He said: "I find graffiti totally unacceptable and it costs a lot of money to remove - money which could be better spent elsewhere.

"I hope that they (offenders) are caught and severely punished, as they are defacing public property."

The tags were spotted by former police Robin Farrant, who told the Herald he hopes the issue is dealt with quickly. Mr Farrant said: "I hope Honiton doesn't become complacent with this type of crime, especially as in my experience graffiti rarely gets repeated at the very same spot if immediately removed.

"Graffiti tags can also give the impression to shoppers that the town isn't cared for as well as it could be."

Graffiti can be reported to East Devon District Council.

Most Read

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Hats off to Seaton quiz night supporters

Seaton Primary School pupils outside The Hat micropub. Picture: Marie Bower

Honiton Coppers success for Marcia Bastin, Brian Hammond and Susan Armstrong

Members of the Honiton Golf Club Tuesday Mixed section enjoyingb their Christmas luncheon at the club. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Axminster bowlers sign off for 2019 with a disappointing December

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Mayor calls for punishment after graffiti tags spring up in Honiton’s high street

Graffiti tags sprayed on buildings in Honiton. Picture: Robin Farrant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists