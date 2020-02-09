Campaigning comic Mark Thomas to perform in Lyme Regis

Mark Thomas will be performing in Lyme Regis. Picture: Steve Ullathorne www.steveullathorne.com

Comedian Mark Thomas will be performing in Lyme Regis in March.

Mark Thomas will be taking his new comedy show to Lyme Regis later this year.

The show, which combines his signature blend of storytelling, stand-up, and mischief, examines a left-wing view of the state of the United Kingdom.

In his attempt to discover how we ended up in today's society, Mr Thomas muddles through the myths, facts, and figures of our national identities to ask how we have so much feeling for such a hollow land.

Mark said: "Look, I have been doing this for 34 years. I have gone from stand-up to theatre and half way back again. It's another slightly odd show, a sort of sweary, History Channel with laughs and creative mischief. If you've seen my shows before, this one is going to be a show in the vein of 100 Acts of Minor Dissent."

Heralded as a 'sweary-history channel', the show features an amalgamation of history, songs, gongs, wigs, unicorns, and guns.

Mark Thomas: 50 Things About Us will be on at the Marine Theatre on Wednesday, March 11, at 8pm, with tickets costing £18.50 for general admission and theatre members get a 10 per cent discount.