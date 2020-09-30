Axminster fundraiser for cancer charities
PUBLISHED: 11:58 30 September 2020
A market day fundraiser at Axminster organised by estate agents Vicay & Co raised £205 for the battle against cancer.
Staff from its South Streeet office set up a stall on the Minster Green and sold cakes in a joint event with the nearby Community Waffle House where they served take away coffees.
The money raised by the two groups will go to Axminster and Lyme Regis Cancer Support and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Kelsey Lawrence, from Vicary & Co, said they were really pleased with how the event had gone and thanked all those from the cancer charities for their help in organising it.
“We are looking forward to doing another one in Bridport Market tomorrow (Thursday, October 1),” she added.
