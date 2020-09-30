Advanced search

Axminster fundraiser for cancer charities

PUBLISHED: 11:58 30 September 2020

Pictured at the Minster Green cake sale are (l to r) Mary Kahn, founder of Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support, and Alex Cumbers and Kelsey Lawrence from Vicary & Co. Picture V&C

A market day fundraiser at Axminster organised by estate agents Vicay & Co raised £205 for the battle against cancer.

Staff from its South Streeet office set up a stall on the Minster Green and sold cakes in a joint event with the nearby Community Waffle House where they served take away coffees.

The money raised by the two groups will go to Axminster and Lyme Regis Cancer Support and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kelsey Lawrence, from Vicary & Co, said they were really pleased with how the event had gone and thanked all those from the cancer charities for their help in organising it.

“We are looking forward to doing another one in Bridport Market tomorrow (Thursday, October 1),” she added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald.

