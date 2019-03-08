Seaton woman praises end-of-life nursing service

Members of the Hopsicare@Home nursing team (l to r) Julie Gibbings, Lucy Foster, Mary Ashby, Liz Livingstone and Rosie Dean. Picture Hospiscare Archant

Cancer victim can spend her last days at home with her husband thanks to the Hospiscare team

An 81-year-old terminal cancer sufferer has described an end-of-life nursing service which has enabled her to die at home in Seaton as 'a blessing'.

Responding to the needs of local communities in the Axe Valley, Hospiscare@Home provides 24/7 hands-on nursing support.

It cares for people with a life-limiting illness in their own homes during the final months or weeks of life.

The service is provided by local charity Hospiscare and is financially supported by Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends and The League of Friends of Axminster Hospital.

Glenys O'Hara, aged 81, from Seaton, is a patient and explains why the service is so important.

She said: "Before I had cancer my husband Tom and I had a very active social life and went bowling all over the country.

We also went on coach trips to the seaside. We had a great crowd of friends and those were good times.

"But once I was diagnosed and the consultant said I could have treatment but would probably be too weak, everything changed. It felt very isolating to be in hospital and such a departure from my life before.

"I was in hospital a long time and got very depressed. It's very difficult sleeping with other patients around and you can't relax in the same way you can at home. So I was desperate to get out and be back home. Hospiscare@Home made it possible. I asked them if I could stay at home and be looked after and asked tham: 'Will you be with me?' They said: 'Yes, don't worry'.

"It must be such a blessing for people who live on their own to have access to this kind of service.

"They kitted out my home with everything I need including a hospital bed in my lounge so I can watch TV and see out the window. They've been a huge support to Tom, who is also my full time carer. Tom calls them day or night whenever he is worried about anything and they always advise him, or pop over.

"The nurses that come in are excellent, very calming. They sit down and talk to me and it stops me from feeling so isolated. I feel secure with them.

"I have six children and 15 grandkids and they all come round to see me."

To donate to Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends visit www.seatonlof.btck.co.uk ; to donate to The League of Friends of Axminster Hospital email axmlof@gmail.com