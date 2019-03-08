Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Five candidates will contest the Tiverton and Honiton parliamentary seat in the December 12 general election.

When nominations closed yesterday (Thursday, November 14) the following had confirmed their intention to stand:

Margaret Dennis - UKIP

Neil Parish - Conservative

Elizabeth Pole - Labour

Dr John Timperley - Lib Dem

Colin Reed - Green Party

Mr Parish won the seat in the last election in 2017 and is defending a majority of 19,801.