Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed
PUBLISHED: 08:49 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 15 November 2019
Five candidates will contest the Tiverton and Honiton parliamentary seat in the December 12 general election.
When nominations closed yesterday (Thursday, November 14) the following had confirmed their intention to stand:
Margaret Dennis - UKIP
Neil Parish - Conservative
Elizabeth Pole - Labour
Dr John Timperley - Lib Dem
Colin Reed - Green Party
Mr Parish won the seat in the last election in 2017 and is defending a majority of 19,801.
