Advanced search

Climate change hustings at Honiton.

PUBLISHED: 10:51 29 November 2019

Election candidates at the Honiton climatee-change hustings (L/R) Liz Pole, Neil Parish, John Timperley, Colin Reed and Margaret Dennis. Picture Chris Carson

Election candidates at the Honiton climatee-change hustings (L/R) Liz Pole, Neil Parish, John Timperley, Colin Reed and Margaret Dennis. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

General election candidates for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency were quizzed on their plans to combat global warming last night (Thursday, November 28).

The audience at theHoniton climatee-change hustings. Picture Chris CarsonThe audience at theHoniton climatee-change hustings. Picture Chris Carson

Environmental campaigner and 'concerned parent' Helena Whitten, from Beer, organised the climate-focussed hustings at Honiton Community College.

Constituents packed the hall to fire questions at all five candidates - Colin Reed (Green Party); Elizabeth Pole (Labour); John Timperley (Liberal Democrats); Neil Parish (Conservatives); and UKIP's Margaret Dennis.

Tracey West, CEO of the World Forest Association, chaired the meeting and the candidates each outlined their views on global warming.

They were quizzed on their policies to promote renewable energy sources such as wind, wave and solar power, how they would support local councils like Axminster, Seaton and Honiton to meet their carbon neutral deadlines and how to reduce air pollution and the use of plastics.

In her opening speech Mrs Pole said they faced a climate emergency and they had to act now before the chance was gone.

She said Labour would be investing in solar, tidal, electric cars, batteries, public transport and home insulation. The absolute priority for voters was to ensure they had a planet their children, grandchildren and the rest of nature could inherit.

Mr Parish said detailed the need to reduce plastic packaging where appropriate, tackle air quality encouraging more electric vehicles and tackle coastal erosion.

Dr Timperley said climate change needed to be taken extremely seriously. People needed to change the way they lived their lives because of the amount of carbon produced.

Mr Reed said the climate change problem had been ignored for far too long and needed to be at the heart of everything. Remaining in Europe was the key to tackling the problem.

Mrs Dennis stressed the need to recycle more and adopt a 'make do and mend' approach rather than always buying new. Children should be taught how to re-use things.

Investment in public transport, alternative energy sources and carbon taxing were among the ideas the prospective MPs hope will help the fight against climate change.

To read more about the candidates' views on the climate change issue see the Midwek Herald website: www.midweekherald.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Strike action set to disrupt East Devon train services

South Western Railway Network map strike summary for Monday, December 2 to Thursday, January 2. Picture: South Western Railway

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Suspended sentence for ‘nightmare neighbour’ who made Seaton pensioner’s life hell

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Strike action set to disrupt East Devon train services

South Western Railway Network map strike summary for Monday, December 2 to Thursday, January 2. Picture: South Western Railway

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Suspended sentence for ‘nightmare neighbour’ who made Seaton pensioner’s life hell

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton gears up for a 2019 Christmas spectacular

Seaton Christmas Carnival. Ref mha 49 18TI 6224. Picture: Terry Ife

Climate change hustings at Honiton.

Election candidates at the Honiton climatee-change hustings (L/R) Liz Pole, Neil Parish, John Timperley, Colin Reed and Margaret Dennis. Picture Chris Carson

Otters set to enjoy home comforts for the first time in 11 long weeks

Axminster groups receive Rotary Club donations

Rotary club president Peter Creek (left) presents John Clements with a cheque for Axminster Football Club. Photo: John Foulkes

Cressall nets ‘Goal of the Season’ contender for SOHC 2nds

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists