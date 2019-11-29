Climate change hustings at Honiton.

Election candidates at the Honiton climatee-change hustings (L/R) Liz Pole, Neil Parish, John Timperley, Colin Reed and Margaret Dennis. Picture Chris Carson Archant

General election candidates for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency were quizzed on their plans to combat global warming last night (Thursday, November 28).

The audience at theHoniton climatee-change hustings. Picture Chris Carson The audience at theHoniton climatee-change hustings. Picture Chris Carson

Environmental campaigner and 'concerned parent' Helena Whitten, from Beer, organised the climate-focussed hustings at Honiton Community College.

Constituents packed the hall to fire questions at all five candidates - Colin Reed (Green Party); Elizabeth Pole (Labour); John Timperley (Liberal Democrats); Neil Parish (Conservatives); and UKIP's Margaret Dennis.

Tracey West, CEO of the World Forest Association, chaired the meeting and the candidates each outlined their views on global warming.

They were quizzed on their policies to promote renewable energy sources such as wind, wave and solar power, how they would support local councils like Axminster, Seaton and Honiton to meet their carbon neutral deadlines and how to reduce air pollution and the use of plastics.

In her opening speech Mrs Pole said they faced a climate emergency and they had to act now before the chance was gone.

She said Labour would be investing in solar, tidal, electric cars, batteries, public transport and home insulation. The absolute priority for voters was to ensure they had a planet their children, grandchildren and the rest of nature could inherit.

Mr Parish said detailed the need to reduce plastic packaging where appropriate, tackle air quality encouraging more electric vehicles and tackle coastal erosion.

Dr Timperley said climate change needed to be taken extremely seriously. People needed to change the way they lived their lives because of the amount of carbon produced.

Mr Reed said the climate change problem had been ignored for far too long and needed to be at the heart of everything. Remaining in Europe was the key to tackling the problem.

Mrs Dennis stressed the need to recycle more and adopt a 'make do and mend' approach rather than always buying new. Children should be taught how to re-use things.

Investment in public transport, alternative energy sources and carbon taxing were among the ideas the prospective MPs hope will help the fight against climate change.

