Folk songs by candlelight in Beer Quarry Caves

Beer Quarry Caves, lit by candlelight, will be the unusual venue for a folk concert on Wednesday, July 31.

Wonderful acoustics at Beer Quarry Caves. Picture: Wren Music Wonderful acoustics at Beer Quarry Caves. Picture: Wren Music

The East Devon Folk Choir and MenSing will perform old and new folk songs in the underground caverns, created by centuries of quarrying the famous Beer stone.

MenSing brings together male voices from all over the county to create a distinctively rich and powerful sound, and the East Devon Folk Choir will offer a range of folk songs to bridge continents and span the ages in three and four-part harmony.

"It is sure to be a thoroughly magical evening," said Sarah Owen, musical director of the East Devon Folk Choir.

"I can't think of a more fascinating and atmospheric venue for us to share these beautiful songs.

"We are extremely grateful to Beer Quarry Caves for collaborating with us to offer this unique opportunity to hear these folk songs sung underground."

Not only is the acoustic inside the caves breathtaking, but the caves are steeped in history.

The underground quarry, first worked by the Romans, supplied stone for 24 cathedrals including Exeter and St Paul's, parts of Westminster Abbey, the Tower of London, Hampton Court and Windsor Castle.

The caves, with their vaulted roofs and pillars, have been likened to an underground cathedral.

The concert is being presented by Wren Music, Devon's folk music education charity, which runs choirs and orchestras around the county for people of all ages.

The performance will last roughly one hour, and will include a short walk to different locations through the caves to explore the unique acoustics of different parts of the caverns.

Whilst it is a standing event, audience members can bring a lightweight, folding chair to use if they wish.

Due to safety considerations, places are limited and prior booking is essential.

Please dress warmly and wear sturdy footwear. Arrive from 7pm to be fitted with a helmet, before the concert starts at 7.30pm.

Dress warmly and wear sturdy footwear. Tickets are £6/£4 (students or those on income related benefits). To book, or for more information, email sarah@wrenmusic.co.uk or ring 01837 53754.