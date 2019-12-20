Car ends up in ditch after swerving off busy road

Firefighters used a winch to turn the car the right way up after the accident. Picture: Picture: Colyton Fire Station Picture: Colyton Fire Station

A motorist escaped uninjured from a single vehicle collision - which saw their car end up on its side in a ditch.

Both of Colyton's fire crews were called out to the scene on Axmouth Road to assist with recovering the car.

A spokesman for Colyton Fire Station said: "A car had left the Axmouth Road and ended up on its side in the hedgerow.

"A winch was used to upright the car to stop the fuel running out and causing damage to the environment.

"Fortunately the driver of the car exited the vehicle a little shaken, but unharmed."