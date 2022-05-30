Crews tackle blaze which completely destroyed 4x4

A 4x4 was completely destroyed by fire in Stockland on Saturday.

The incident happened at Stockland Hill at just after noon on Saturday (May 28).

One crew was sent from Axminster to tackle the blaze.

Crews used two breathing apparatuses two hose reel jets, one thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the fire.

"Once extinguished crews confirmed that the vehicle had been 100% damaged by smoke and fire," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"Recovery of the vehicle was being arranged by the owner."

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, they added.