Car fire on New Street
PUBLISHED: 17:49 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 07 March 2019
Archant
A burning car was reported shortly after 4pm this afternoon (March 7).
The car on fire on New Street. Picture: Layla Vanneck
Upon arrival on New Street in Honiton, the crews confirmed one car was on fire and used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.
The crew also wore breathing apparatus and used small tools whilst tackling the blaze.
The cause of fire was believed to be accidental.
