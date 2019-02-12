Car fire on New Street

The damaged car on New Street in Honiton. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A burning car was reported shortly after 4pm this afternoon (March 7).

The car on fire on New Street. Picture: Layla Vanneck The car on fire on New Street. Picture: Layla Vanneck

Upon arrival on New Street in Honiton, the crews confirmed one car was on fire and used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.

The crew also wore breathing apparatus and used small tools whilst tackling the blaze.

The cause of fire was believed to be accidental.