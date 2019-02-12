Advanced search

Car fire on New Street

PUBLISHED: 17:49 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 07 March 2019

The damaged car on New Street in Honiton. Picture: Terry Ife

A burning car was reported shortly after 4pm this afternoon (March 7).

The car on fire on New Street. Picture: Layla VanneckThe car on fire on New Street. Picture: Layla Vanneck

Upon arrival on New Street in Honiton, the crews confirmed one car was on fire and used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.

The crew also wore breathing apparatus and used small tools whilst tackling the blaze.

The cause of fire was believed to be accidental.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

