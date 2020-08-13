Advanced search

Car fire on Honiton High Street extinguished

PUBLISHED: 10:32 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 13 August 2020

Seaton fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Seaton fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

A car fire on Honiton High Street was extinguished on Wednesday afternoon (August 12).

A fire engine from Honiton attended the scene following reports of a car on fire at around 2pm.

Upon the crew’s arrival, they found a small fire in the engine compartment which had been caused by a seized air conditioning pump.

The crews used one hose reel jet, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make sure it was safe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Body found in Broadclyst – police treating it as potential homicide

Honiton mayor responds to claims of ineffectiveness

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Body found in Broadclyst – police treating it as potential homicide

Honiton mayor responds to claims of ineffectiveness

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Top marks for Colyton Grammar School A Level students

A-level students from Colyton Grammar School who received their results on the school�s astro turf to enable safe social distancing. Picture CGS

Car fire on Honiton High Street extinguished

Seaton fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Exmouth man set to take on an Iron Man Triathlon this Saturday

Paul Wakely on his bike during a triahtlon. This Saturday (August 15) Paul is taking on an Iron Man Marathon that involves a swim in the sea off Exmouth, a cycle ride to Barnstaple and back and then a marathon around the streets of Exmouth. Picture; PAUL WAKELY

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge ?

Racing Point's Lance Stroll during pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Exeter Chiefs chairman warns clubs will struggle without supporters being allowed into matches

Exeter Chiefs