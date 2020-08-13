Car fire on Honiton High Street extinguished

Seaton fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

A car fire on Honiton High Street was extinguished on Wednesday afternoon (August 12).

A fire engine from Honiton attended the scene following reports of a car on fire at around 2pm.

Upon the crew’s arrival, they found a small fire in the engine compartment which had been caused by a seized air conditioning pump.

The crews used one hose reel jet, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make sure it was safe.