Car fire on Honiton High Street extinguished
PUBLISHED: 10:32 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 13 August 2020
A car fire on Honiton High Street was extinguished on Wednesday afternoon (August 12).
A fire engine from Honiton attended the scene following reports of a car on fire at around 2pm.
Upon the crew’s arrival, they found a small fire in the engine compartment which had been caused by a seized air conditioning pump.
The crews used one hose reel jet, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make sure it was safe.
