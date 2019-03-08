Car overturns into house on Honiton road

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after a car overturned colliding with a house in Honiton.

The single vehicle incident occurred at around 2.45pm on the A35 on Thursday, March 28.

Officers attended the scene near to the junction with King’s Road. Paramedics were also called to the scene.

A police statement on the accident, which caused minor traffic disruption, read: “It was reported that a vehicle had come off the road, collided with a house and overturned. An ambulance attended the scene. A female driver aged in her 70s was taken to hospital with a facial injury.”

South West Ambulance Service was called to the scene shortly before 2.45pm, and after checking the casualty took her to hospital by ambulance.