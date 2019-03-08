Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car overturns into house on Honiton road

PUBLISHED: 09:21 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 29 March 2019

Police slow sign

Police slow sign

Archant

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after a car overturned colliding with a house in Honiton.

The single vehicle incident occurred at around 2.45pm on the A35 on Thursday, March 28.

Officers attended the scene near to the junction with King’s Road. Paramedics were also called to the scene.

A police statement on the accident, which caused minor traffic disruption, read: “It was reported that a vehicle had come off the road, collided with a house and overturned. An ambulance attended the scene. A female driver aged in her 70s was taken to hospital with a facial injury.”

South West Ambulance Service was called to the scene shortly before 2.45pm, and after checking the casualty took her to hospital by ambulance.

Most Read

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Rare coastal plot for sale in Lyme Regis

The Chalet is situated close to the renowned Hix Oyster and Fish House overlooking Lyme Regis harbour. Picture Savills.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Rare coastal plot for sale in Lyme Regis

The Chalet is situated close to the renowned Hix Oyster and Fish House overlooking Lyme Regis harbour. Picture Savills.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ottery have their destiny very much in their own hands with five games to play

Ottery St Mary 1st away at Seaton 1st on Saturday, March 16. Picture: Sue McCabe

Salter stars for Honiton Hawks Under-10s

Sri Lankan feast helps keep Arc afloat

Diners packed the Guildhall to enjoy a Sri Lankan feast in aid of Arc. Picture Suzie McFadzean

Car overturns into house on Honiton road

Police slow sign

Ottery Under-13s book League Cup final berth after superb floodlit win

Ottery St Mary U13s after their League Cup semi-final success. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists