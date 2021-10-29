Work to start improving car parks in East Devon

Four Firs car park on Woodbury is one of those getting the improvements - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been approved for the first phase of car park improvements in East Devon this winter.

Pebblebed Heaths, Joney’s Cross Car Park, Four Firs Car Park (Woodbury) and roadside parking at Stowford (Colaton Raleigh) are all set for refurbishment. No definite start period has been confirmed yet.

The improvements will include installing information boards with maps and route markers for suggested trails, improving car park accessibility and layout while at the same time helping to protect ancient monuments and wildlife, better access for emergency vehicles to reduce response times, and Increasing visibility in car parks to reduce theft, criminal incidents and antisocial behaviour.

As the car parks are within a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), Special Protection Area (SPA), NNR and Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), residents and visitors were asked to share their views on proposed improvements before the go-ahead was given.

East Devon District Council's planning committee approved the proposals on Wednesday October 27 and work will take place over the winter months, ready for the tourist season next summer.

Kim Strawbridge, Reserves Manager, Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust, said: “We are thrilled to get the go-ahead to start this crucial work. Our team have been looking forward to delivering these improvements since the design work started in 2019. The Pebblebed Heaths are such an iconic part of the East Devon landscape, incredibly important both for wildlife and for local people. Most people arrive by car so having entrance points to the nature reserve that are welcoming and do this unique place justice will make it clear to people that they have arrived somewhere special. We are particularly excited about the new information boards which are being designed to include clear maps to help people explore the heaths and the diverse heritage of the area.”







