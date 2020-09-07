Worship moves to the car park at Kilmington Baptist church

Car Park Praise at Kilmington Baptists Church. Picture KBC Archant

Following months of being limited to on-line worship Kilmington Baptist Church has introduced ‘Car Park Praise’, welcoming people to gather outside The Beacon for services.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first, which took place on Sunday (September 6), was supported by eighty people from toddlers to those in their eighties, either on chairs or in their cars. Many more continued to watch on line.

The unique car park service was led by the church pastors Darrell Holmes and Mike Hudson, with other guests joining them onstage for music, games, prayers and a talk.

Rather than just being a performance to watch there was something for everyone to get involved in, even though the congregation were not permitted to sing under current COVID regulations.

The technical staging of the event was handled by some of the young people from the church and locality.

Darrell Holmes said: “It is believed that this is the first service of its kind in the whole of East Devon.

“The congregation seemed to appreciate being back together, with one person commenting that it was wonderful to be gathered together albeit in a new way.

“It was moving to see the car park transformed from an empty space to one which was filled with a stage and people all of whom seemed really hungry to gather together and worship in a totally new way.

“We even had people come along and get involved who have never joined us before.”

To join future Car Park Praise sessions, email administrator@beaconbaptist.co.uk and to see what took place or watch future livestream services go to

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOND4655MMRm2AgbxYa5E0w