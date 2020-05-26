Car set on fire at Axminster

Axminster Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR Archant

A car is believed to have been deliberately set alight at Trinity Hill Nature Reserve near Axminster last night (Monday May 25).

Firefighters from the town were called to the scene at around 11.30pm.

Crews confirmed that the vehicle was well alight and got to work to extinguish the fire using one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, small tools and a thermal imaging camera.

The police were informed as fire chiefs believe the blaze was caused deliberately.