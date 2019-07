Arson attack on car near Dunkeswell

Archant

A car has been torched in a layby near Dunkeswell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews found the vehicle ablaze at the roadside at Limers Cross at around 4.16am this morning (Friday, July 19).

The fire completely destroyed the car and also damaged the nearby hedgerow.

The fire service has confirmed that the car was deliberately set alight, and the police have been informed.