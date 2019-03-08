Three vehicles damaged after car torched in Honiton overnight

A car was set alight deliberately in the early hours of Thursday morning (November 14).

The incident happened at around 2.30am in Rookwood Close, Honiton.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a vehicle fire.

One fire appliance from Honiton and one from Ottery St Mary were sent to the location.

On arrival crews found the vehicle well alight and set to work to extinguish the fire using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

The car was 75 per cent damaged by fire with a further two vehicles also slightly damaged by fire.

The service said the cause was deliberate.