Police appeal for witnesses after caravan arson

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:50 PM March 14, 2022
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

A fire at a caravan in Southleigh last night (Sunday, March 13) is being treated as arson. 

A fire crew from Colyton was called out at 9.31pm and found the caravan well alight. 

The fire was extinguished with a hose reel jet and the details were passed on to the police. 

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report from the fire service at around 10pm on Sunday 13 March that a caravan was alight in Southleigh, near Colyton, with the cause of the blaze believed to be deliberate.  

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 857 of 13 March 2022.” 

