Police appeal for witnesses after caravan arson
Published: 12:50 PM March 14, 2022
- Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Resc
A fire at a caravan in Southleigh last night (Sunday, March 13) is being treated as arson.
A fire crew from Colyton was called out at 9.31pm and found the caravan well alight.
The fire was extinguished with a hose reel jet and the details were passed on to the police.
A police spokesperson said: “We received a report from the fire service at around 10pm on Sunday 13 March that a caravan was alight in Southleigh, near Colyton, with the cause of the blaze believed to be deliberate.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 857 of 13 March 2022.”