Police appeal for witnesses after caravan arson

The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Resc

A fire at a caravan in Southleigh last night (Sunday, March 13) is being treated as arson.

A fire crew from Colyton was called out at 9.31pm and found the caravan well alight.

The fire was extinguished with a hose reel jet and the details were passed on to the police.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report from the fire service at around 10pm on Sunday 13 March that a caravan was alight in Southleigh, near Colyton, with the cause of the blaze believed to be deliberate.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 857 of 13 March 2022.”