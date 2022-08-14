Caravan left 'severely damaged' by fire on A35

A caravan and a car has been left 'severely damaged' following a fire on the A35 near Wilmington.

Crews from Honiton, Colyton and Seaton were sent to the A35 near Wilmington at around 11am on Sunday, (August, 14) after several reports a caravan and a car were 'well alight'.

Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed one car and one caravan was on fire which had also spread to a nearby hedgerow.

A spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire crews extinguished the vehicles using four breathing apparatus wearers, two compressed air foam system jets, two hose reel jets and a thermal image camera.

"Both the car and caravan were severely damaged by fire and approximately 50 metres of hedgerow and grass verge was also damaged by fire."

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.