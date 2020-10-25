Advanced search

Axminster Cards for Good Causes open from Thursday (October 22)

PUBLISHED: 17:42 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 25 October 2020

The Axminster Cards for Good Causes team at their former home at Trinity House. Picture CHRIS CARSON

It’s once again time to shop for those all important Christmas cards, before the silly season starts and the shelves are laid bare.

And what better way to spread some seasonal cheer, especially after the challenges that Covid-19 has brought, than to support Cards for Good Causes.

Browse a wide selection of Christmas cards from many charities, plus traditional Advent calendars and candles, wrapping paper and trimmings.

Cards for Good Causes is a multi-charity initiative operating a national network of around 300 charity Christmas card shops.

This year the ‘Cards for Good Causes’ Axminster shop has moved to bigger, Covid-secure premises at: 6 St Georges Chard Street, Axminster EX13 5DL (just past the George Hotel, next to ‘Friends of ARC’ Charity Shop). Opening Thursday, October 22 – Thursday, December 10, Monday to Friday, 10 am – 4 pm and Saturday 10 am – 1 pm.

