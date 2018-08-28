Axminster charity fundraisers praise locals for their support

Cards for Good Causes volunteers thank people for supporting 21 worthy causes.

The Cards for Good Causes team at Axminster has thanked the public for its support.

Organiser Anne Double said particular praise was due to the trustees and staff of Axminster Heritage Centre who kindly allowed them use of the building in the run up to Christmas.

“It was during one of the busiest times of their huge lottery-funded building project,” she said.

“Also thanks to the many customers old and new who came along to the Heritage Centre to buy their Christmas cards from their favourite charities.

“An especially big thank you is due to our superb band of volunteers who turned out in all weathers to run the shop and help in many different ways, and who always gave service with a smile.

“Cards for Good Causes could not exist without the support of its volunteers: nationwide, there are more than 6,000 volunteers running its 390 shops across the country, and here in Axminster we are lucky to have such a strong team of local people willing to give up their time in the busy weeks before Christmas.

“On behalf of the 31 charities, large and small, whose work benefits from the funds raised at Axminster, thank you all, and best wishes for 2019.”