East Devon care homes praised by local Labour leader

PUBLISHED: 08:40 24 September 2020

Labour Party campaigner Liz Pole has praised local care homes for looking after the vulnerable. Picture THL

A leading Labour Party campaigner in East Devon has written to 70 care homes in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency praising staff for looking after vulnerable people.

Liz Pole, who lives near Axminster, says they have done a great job while struggling with ‘a chaotic government response to COVID-19’.

Mrs Pole, who has run a successful international business software company for 20 years said: “The Labour Party wants to ensure that staff and residents are a major focus of government attention, knowing that in the future, we must ensure that they have the protection and support they need to move on to a safer future.

“I believe we must fight for care home staff needing to self-isolate to receive full pay, and have ready access to GP’s.

“Additionally, full hospital treatment for care home residents should include national guidance to stop ‘do-not-resuscitate’ (DNR) orders being made without discussion with patients and families.”

