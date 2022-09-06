Carers enjoy outing to Colyton
- Credit: Honiton Carers
Honiton Carers enjoyed a guided walk along Colyton River on Wednesday, August 31 with Ruth Worsley from East Devon AONB.
The group ended their outing with tea and cakes at the Colyton Garden Centre.
Chair Winnie Cameron said: “Ruth is a mine of information who could tell us about animals, trees, plants and Colyton's fascinating history, I believe there is not much she does not know about Colyton.
“We all learned a lot today and enjoyed the perfect weather and beautiful scenery to the full.
“The cakes at Colyton Garden Centre were scrumptious to say the least, with a wonderful selection awaiting us, and the garden centre itself is just lovely and well worth a visit.”
She thanked Andy from Trip for driving the group there and back ‘on a lovely scenic route’ and to Tesco Community Grant for funding the transport.
Any unpaid carer who would like to join the group can contact with Winnie Cameron on winniekjaer@btinternet.com or telephone 07974 636926.
“You are guaranteed a warm welcome,” she said.