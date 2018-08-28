Seaton’s Jubilee Clock chimes again

Carnival committee members beside the newly restored Jubilee Clock. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Carnival committee donates money to have the iconic timepiece repaired

Seaton Carnival Committee has been given a big hand – for helping the town’s historic Jubilee Clock to chime again.

The group chipped in with money to pay for scaffolding so the historic timepiece could be repaired.

Owners East Devon District Council carried out the work – costing around £2,800.

Mayor Peter Burrows, a member of the carnival committee, said the clock had not worked properly since November.

He said East Devon Council refused to do the work because they said they could not afford it – but agreed after the committee paid for the scaffolding provided by Ledgers at a discounted rate.

Mr Burrows said the committee had help fund the clock’s previous repair in 2011.

He added: “Once again, the carnival committee comes up trumps with the Jubilee clock chiming again and telling the right time.”

* The Jubilee Clock, standing at the top of Sea Hill, was built in 1887 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

A hole was cut inside the foundation stone and in it was placed a bottle containing a full set of Jubilee coins.