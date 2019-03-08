Week of carnival fun coming to Seaton

A colourful float at Seaton Carnival procession. Picture One Voice Media Archant

The first illuminated carnival in the East Devon circuit will be transforming the streets of Seaton on Saturday, August 31.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A colourful float at Seaton Carnival procession. Picture One Voice Media A colourful float at Seaton Carnival procession. Picture One Voice Media

SEO : Seaton to launch this year's the East Devon illuminated carnival circuit

URL: Carnival procession takes place at Seaton on August 31

In existence for more than 50 years, the traditional street procession through the town centre will follow a week of events, shows and activities.

Events during the week will include a classic car show, car treasure hunt, murder mystery, dog show, children's golf, bingo and the crowning of the royal carnival party, along with many other activities suitable for the whole family.

Carnival committee member June Millman said: "We are very grateful to the traders of the town who have advertised in the programme or are helping with events during the week, and we know with this help, we are going to have a terrific week."

The grand procession, on the final day of carnival week, will start on the Esplanade at 8pm. The route will take the entries through Harbour Rd, Underfleet, Fore Street and Marine Place, finishing on the Esplanade.

As well as the spectacular illuminated floats there will be costumed walking entries, many of whom will also be illuminated with lights attached to their costumes. The parade will also be host to troupes of majorettes, smaller floats, street bands and local clubs and organisations.

This year the parade will be led by Seaton's very own Samba Band who will entertain the crowds on the Esplanade after the procession has gone through.

Seaton mayor Ken Beer, said: "Seaton carnival week is always a highlight for the summer in the town. The carnival committee has worked with the town's retailers to plan a fantastic programme of events and activities for families to get involved with.

"The main procession at the end of the week is something that the residents of Seaton look forward to, kicking off the first illuminated procession in East Devon. We hope to see many of you in the town."

Programmes with all the events and times will be available in many shops in the town for 50p each.