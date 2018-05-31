Advanced search

Troubled Axminster Carpets sells its underlay business

PUBLISHED: 16:21 19 February 2020

The Axminsterr Carpets factory from the air. Picture: Simon Burchett Channel Photography

The Axminsterr Carpets factory from the air. Picture: Simon Burchett Channel Photography

Copyright Simon Burchett Channel Photography 1999 - 2008 All Rights Reserved - 07515 906987/07780 997739

Cash-strapped Axminster Carpets has sold its Axfelt underlay business to a Northern Ireland-based firm.

Axminstyer Carpets' Axfelt business has been sold.Axminstyer Carpets' Axfelt business has been sold.

New owners Ulster Carpets say the purchase of the 'successful brand' will be 'fully supported and developed' at the existing Axminster base.

The company says it demonstrates its commitment to developing complementary products to enhance its customer offering.

David Acheson, Ulster's head of strategic operations said: "We are delighted to be playing a part in the immediate retention of one part of the facility at the Axminster Carpets site.

"Working with the current employees, Ulster is committed to growing and developing this highly successful product in Devon.

"Ulster Carpets are already developing a number of related businesses in the locality with a view to further increasing employment opportunities as it continues to expand its wider brand portfolio."

Axfelt is made from 100 per cent recycled materials, including wool rich carpet and rubber tyres, and is fully sustainable.

It fits well with Ulster's desire to develop environmentally responsible UK based manufacturing facilities.

The firm says the recycled nature of the product was an important factor in the decision and it is planned that the Axfelt production facility will become a future group hub for developments in recycling, as well as a home for repurposing the group's current yarn and carpet waste.

The acquisition is being funded from cash reserves and continues to reflect Ulster's philosophy of acquiring high quality businesses in the floor covering and luxury interiors sector.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Redundant staff still owed thousands after Lyme-based newspaper series closed.

View From’s former newspaper office at Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson

Storm Dennis hits East Devon

A submerged car in Cownhayne Lane, Colyford on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Andrew Coley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Redundant staff still owed thousands after Lyme-based newspaper series closed.

View From’s former newspaper office at Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson

Storm Dennis hits East Devon

A submerged car in Cownhayne Lane, Colyford on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Andrew Coley

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Eighty jobs go at Axminster Carpets

Axminster Carpets Ltd. Picture: Chris Carson

Meet the police at Dalwood

PCSO Chris Bolsover

Troubled Axminster Carpets sells its underlay business

The Axminsterr Carpets factory from the air. Picture: Simon Burchett Channel Photography

Point-to-point local area meeting to be held at the Royal Cornwall Showground

Getting the money on

Millwey Rise set for Feniton test

Football on pitch
Drive 24