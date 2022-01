The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Resc

Two cars have been deliberately set alight outside a house in Honiton.

Firefighters were called out to found the burning vehicles in Littletown Road at about 5am this morning (Thursday, January 20) and alerted the police.

The fires were put out with a hose reel jet, and a thermal imaging camera was also used.

Both cars were left with fire damage to their engine compartments.