Axminster’s Pippins Community Centre launches £10k Crowdfunding appeal

Axminster's Pippins Community Centre. Picture Chris Carson Archant

A £10,000 crowdfunding campaign has been launched to renovate Axminster’s Pippins Community Centre.

The money is needed to winter-proof, weather-proof and future-proof the centre’s treasured Grade II Listed building in Lyme Road.

The appeal comes as the centre launches its first website.

The fundraising campaign began today (Monday, September 28), via East Devon District Council’s Crowdfund East Devon platform, and aims to raise cash towards painting, decorating and repair costs to ensure the centre remains a safe, welcoming and watertight space for its users.

Organisers say it is an opportunity for residents to contribute towards safeguarding one of Axminster’s most precious facilities and most prominent historic buildings.

A spokeswoman said: “If the campaign can raise at least 25per cent of its target within the four-week time period, the project will be considered for matchfunding from EDDC, effectively doubling monies raised.

“So Pippins asks people to dig deep and donate via www.crowdfunder.co.uk/pippins-community-centre-needs-weather-proofing”

The campaign will close on October 25.

Pippins is a charitably-run community hub, home to more than 40 local groups and essential services, supporting some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

It proudly unveiled its own dedicated website www.pippinscommunitycentre.co.uk this week at Axminster Community Café - a regular event at the centre introduced to combat loneliness and isolation in the town) - and the place to find information on groups, events, volunteering and room hire.

Pippins was ‘born’ as a dedicated community centre in 2016, Some of the initiatives it houses or supports include:

Community Café to help combat loneliness and isolation in the community

Nourish – a community initiative set up to provide access to nourishing food when support is needed.

Job Club – a completely free service to help local jobseekers including Citizens Advice and East Devon Benefits Service

The Hub Drug & Alcohol recovery service.

Axminster Home Educators.

Two baby and toddler groups.

Headlight mental health services for young people

Adult learning opportunities.

United Response cookery sessions.

Axminster Memory Café – supporting individuals with dementia, and their carers.

Axminster New Youth Club.

Singing Matters singing group – singing for wellbeing.

Axminster Methodist Church congregation.

The LIFE Community Christian community.